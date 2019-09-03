"I believe preserving an open platform is more important than ever," she added.
In response, Infowars relaunched its 'War Room' YouTube channel - which boasted 2.4 million followers before being terminated in August 2018 for "violating YouTube's community guidelines."
The first new video uploaded to the new War Room channel featured host Owen Shroyer celebrating Wojcicki's announcement, and was titled "Breaking! YouTube CEO says 'Alex Jones' and 'Infowars Ban Is Over.'"
Wojcicki didn't mention Infowars in her letter, but this is how Shroyer apparently interpreted it. Since going live, War Room has uploaded 13 videos covering topics typical to Infowars, like "liberal racism," the end of "globalism," and how Lizzo's performance at the VMAs was "disgusting." -VICEThat didn't last long
Shortly after VICE published their article noting that Shroyer's video had been up for 17 hours, YouTube deleted Infowars' War Room channel - again.
"We're committed to preserving openness and balancing it with our responsibility to protect our community," said YouTube spokeswoman Ivy Choi. "This means taking action against channels that continue to violate our policies."
Infowars and its founder Alex Jones suffered coordinated bans across several platforms last year, including Facebook and Apple's iTunes, after online activists Sleeping Giants lobbied tech companies to cut all ties with Jones and his network.
So much for "preserving an open platform" so that "diverse and authentic voices" can break through.