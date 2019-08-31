A dog's ruff ride has gone viral after he crashed his owner's car into a wall after being left unattended inside the vehicle, and was pictured behind the wheel at the scene of the crime.Duke the dog was left alone in his owner's Mercedes in Aptos, San Francisco, and managed to get his leash stuck on the gear shift. As the canine moved around in the front of the vehicle, the leash pulled the car into neutral, sending it rolling backwards down the street, where it came to a stop after smashing into a retaining wall, taking out a mailbox and some trash cans on its way.