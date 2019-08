A study from Cornell University claims YouTube channels that feature prominent conservative figures are "infecting" users with alt-right beliefs. Auditing Radicalization Pathways on YouTube ," written by five academics, concluded that "channels in the Intellectual Dark Web (IDW) and the Alt-lite would be gateways to fringe far right ideology." The study, released August 22, linked The Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro, Dr. Jordan Peterson, comedian and host Joe Rogan, and host Dave Rubin to fringe racist figures like Richard Spencer and Jared Taylor.The study concluded that YouTube's "recommender system enables Alt-right channels to be discovered, even in a scenario without personalization." Four Brazilian researchers — Manoel Horta Ribeiro, Raphael Ottoni, Virgilio A. F. Almeida, and Wagner Meira — joined with Yonsei University Professor Robert West to analyze how many viewers from three different groups on YouTube have moved to watching alt-right content on the platform.Control meant mainstream/liberal media outlets such as The Washington Post, The Guardian, Democracy Now, GQ, Cosmopolitan, HuffPost, New Yorker, People, Slate, Vanity Fair, C-SPAN, The Economist, Recode, The Atlantic, Vice News, and Forbes. The study included six outlets it considered to be right-wing: American Enterprise Institute, Judicial Watch, NRA, PJ Media, Project Veritas, and the Ron Paul Liberty Report.Some of those channels classified as alt-lite included The Blaze, Daily Caller, Steven Crowder, The Blaze commentator Lauren Chen, The Schilling Show, and the Tipping Point With Liz Wheeler on OANN. Those in the Intellectual Dark Web category included Shapiro, Rogan, Rubin, Peterson, free speech advocate and academic Bret Weinstein, podcast host Sam Harris, The Blaze founder Glenn Beck, The Bulwark founder Bill Kristol, The Heritage Foundation, PragerU, YAFTV, YouTube host and journalist Tim Pool, Daily Wire host Andrew Klavan, and The Daily Wire."Members of the so-called I.D.W have been accused of bigotry, including Islamophobia, transphobia and sexism," claimed the study. "Moreover, a recent report by Data & Society research institute has claimed these channels are 'pathways to radicalization': they would act as an entry point to more radical channels, such as those in Alt-right." The IDW was more likely to "lightly infect" users than the control channels were. But the study admitted: those that only watched IDW content were just as safe as those who watched the control channels.However, facts didn't change the conclusions put forth: "the rise of Alt-Lite and I.D.W. channels created fertile grounds for individuals with fringe ideas to prosper." Corinne Weaver is a staff writer for MRC TechWatch