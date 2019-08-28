A Maryland man spent nearly three months in jail after police arrested him at an airport, accusing him of smuggling liquid meth. The "drugs" turned out to be honey.Leon Haughton said he bought three bottles of honey from a roadside stand while visiting relatives in Jamaica last Christmas. When he tried to bring the honey into the U.S., things got a little sticky.Haughton said K-9 officers began sniffing him at a security checkpoint in Baltimore's international airport. Then, Customs and Border Protection agents detained him and seized his three bottles of honey.CBP said police arrested Haughton on felony drug charges after the honey tested positive in a field test for methamphetamine.Haughton recalled."My kids were stressed out, my mom, everybody," said Haughton."A specially trained drug-sniffing dog was alerted to the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and a preliminary test done by the police officers further tested positive for a controlled dangerous substance. The confirmatory laboratory test showed there was no controlled dangerous substance inside the honey," said a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel State's Attorneys Office.The father of six says he is now living at a Days Inn, as he struggles to make ends meet.