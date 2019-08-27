© Wikicommons



© Getty - Contributor



© Getty - Contributor





What is the Kola Borehole deeper than?

The Kola Borehole is 40,230 feet deep making it the deepest man made point on Earth

That makes it much longer than the UK's highest mountain, Ben Nevis, which stands at 4,409 feet

The shard is only 1020 feet tall to its tip

The Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world and is 2,717 feet high

The Kola Borehole is also further down that the wreck of the Titanic, which is 12,500 feet down in the ocean

However, the Z-44 Chayvo well is now the longest man made hole in the world but the Kola Superdeep Borehole is technically still deeper due to postioning

EARTH'S deepest artificial hole stretches 40,000 feet below the surface - but it's only covered by a rusty metal lid.Russia's Kola Superdeep Borehole was created by the Soviets in the name of science so they could learn more about what's really under our feet and dig to depths unknown.The project to drill into the Earth's surface began near Murmansk in the 1970s, when Soviet scientists wanted to learn more about the Earth's crust.Experts still need to figure out a way to overcome this temperature issue if they want to keep drilling and not destroy all of their equipment in the process.All this drilling wasn't for nothing though as some scientific discoveries were made.The Kola Superdeep Borehole is 23 centimetres in diameter and its metal lid is welded on so it is unlikely that anyone would ever fall down it.Locals in the area say that the hole is so deep you can hear the screams of people being tortured in hell, hence its nickname being 'the well to hell'.Lots of countries wanted to be the first to drill into the Earth's mantle during the Cold War and today Japan is attempting to set this record.Basically everything but here are some impressively large things that it beats in size...