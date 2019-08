© USAF



Built by Boeing, the 29-feet long and 9.6-feet high craft has been shrouded in mystery and speculation since its first mission in 2010.With a wingspan of nearly 15 feet,The current record-breaking mission (OTV-5) wasby a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Like each of its predecessor missions, it has broken the previously held records for time spent in orbit.What initially began as a NASA investigation into developing cheaper reusable space shuttles is now an ultra-secretive US military project.Air Force officials wrote of the endeavor.The reported list of technology being tested on board the craft includes advanced guidance, navigation and control as well as advanced propulsion systems, advanced materials and autonomous orbital flight, re-entry and landing technology.Many believe that the craft is some form of orbital laboratory for testing future reconnaissance technology, especially ones that could "disappear" unpredictably, including in low orbit.lower than the International Space Station, which necessitates more manoeuvers and fuel to maintain its position, fueling speculation that it is helping the USAF to create smaller, better-performing micro spy satellites capable of 'disappearing' into the ether at a moment's notice.The US Air Force owns two 29-feet-long X-37B spacecraft, which each contain a seven-by-four-feet payload bay (roughly the size of a pick-up truck bed), which adds further credence to the micro spy satellite theory.Former secretary of the Air Force, Heather Wilson, confirmed thatpreventing would-be counter spies from tracking it.