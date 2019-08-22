© Ruptly

Rescuers used drones, divers, thermal cams, and even recordings of her mother's voice as they looked for a small girl lost in a forest in Russia. She was unharmed, and the first thing she asked for was... some cake!Five-year-old Zarina Avgonova disappeared around 2pm on Sunday. Reports say she may have wandered off from the village of Stepanovka in Nizhny Novgorod Region, 460km from Moscow, to a forest nearby while looking for relatives who went mushroom picking.It was also feared that the girl, who had only been wearing a T-shirt, shorts, and rain boots, was exposed to the cold at night. She could also have been attacked by wild animals. In fact, a bear appeared in the area at one point, prompting the rescue teams to leave the forest. Helicopters and drones were then called in to cover more ground, and search dogs and heat sensing cameras were also used.After being missing for more than three days, Zarina was finally discovered on Wednesday evening. A video from the scene shows the search party patrolling with flashlights in the pitch black forest until they finally track down the little blonde girl, who remained rather quiet as she was being rescued. Initial reports indicate that she was unharmed but severely exhausted.The girl was apparently wandering in the forest alone and was about 2km from her village. She was airlifted away to receive medical assistance.