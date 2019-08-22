Society's Child
Mexico overrun with drugs: Court rules to allow use, possession, and transport of cocaine for petitioners
AFP
Tue, 20 Aug 2019 17:21 UTC
The rulings, the first of their kind in Mexico, would allow the two petitioners to "possess, transport and use cocaine," but not to sell it, according to Mexico United Against Crime, an organization devoted to ending the Latin American country's "war on drugs."
The Mexico City court ordered the national health regulator, COFEPRIS, to authorize the petitioners' cocaine use in personal, recreational doses, the organization said.
However, a COFEPRIS official told AFP the regulator has moved to block the court order, which was delivered in May, arguing that issuing such authorization would be outside its legal remit.
The case must now be reviewed by a panel of judges.
The ruling will only take effect if they side with the original decision, and would only apply to the two people who brought the cases, whose names were not disclosed.
"This case represents another step in the fight to construct alternative drug policies that allow (Mexico) to redirect its security efforts and better address public health," Mexico United Against Crime said in a statement.
"We have spent years working for a more secure, just and peaceful Mexico. This case is about insisting on the need to stop criminalizing... drug users and designing better public policies that explore all the available options," said the group's director, Lisa Sanchez.
Mexico has been moving slowly away from its strict prohibitionist drug policies in recent years.
The Supreme Court has authorized recreational marijuana use in individual cases, including one brought by the Hollywood actor Diego Luna.
And leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has repeatedly said the country should evaluate decriminalizing drugs. His party, Morena, has introduced a bill in Congress to legalize recreational marijuana use.
Mexico has been hit by a wave of violence since the government deployed the army to fight the country's powerful drug cartels in 2006.
Since then, more than 250,000 people have been murdered, including a record 33,755 last year.
History shows that there is nothing so easy to enslave and nothing so hard to emancipate as ignorance, hence it becomes the double enemy of civilization. By its servility it is the prey of tyranny, and by its credulity it is the foe of enlightenment.
So is these where the 'NWO' is growing all their drug plants?
Its interesting, but it comes off as a puff piece. I've definitely gotten the impression from the way G. Maxwell is written about that she's...
Well, a great opportunity for Iraq to acquire some decent missile batteries, and stop relying on the US.
That's exactly what I was thinking Ned. Another steaming load of horsehocky brought to you buy your friendly neighborhood 'scientist'
So, eat the toxic garbage, get fat, lazy, stupid, in pain and die. But at least SHUT UP.