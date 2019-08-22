© AFP Photo/ERNESTO BENAVIDES



A Mexican judge has granted two people's requests to be allowed to use cocaine recreationally, the organization behind the cases said Tuesday, calling it a "historic step" -- though it must first be reviewed by a higher court.The rulings, the first of their kind in Mexico, would allow the two petitioners to "possess, transport and use cocaine," but not to sell it, according to Mexico United Against Crime, an organization devoted to ending the Latin American country's "war on drugs."The Mexico City court ordered the national health regulator, COFEPRIS, to authorize the petitioners' cocaine use in personal, recreational doses, the organization said.The case must now be reviewed by a panel of judges."This case represents another step in the fight to construct alternative drug policies that allow (Mexico) to redirect its security efforts and better address public health," Mexico United Against Crime said in a statement."We have spent years working for a more secure, just and peaceful Mexico. This case is about insisting on the need to stop criminalizing... drug users and designing better public policies that explore all the available options," said the group's director, Lisa Sanchez.The Supreme Court has authorized recreational marijuana use in individual cases, including one brought by the Hollywood actor Diego Luna.And leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has repeatedly said the country should evaluate decriminalizing drugs. His party, Morena, has introduced a bill in Congress to legalize recreational marijuana use.