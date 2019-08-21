© Reuters

The death toll from a suicide bomb attack on a wedding party in Kabul last week has risen to 80, two senior Afghan officials said on August 21.The initial death toll after the August 17 explosion was 63, but some of the wounded had died in hospital, said Nasrat Rahimi, an Interior Ministry spokesman.Rahimi said.The Islamic State (IS) militant group claimed responsibility for the attack on a huge wedding reception at a hotel in western Kabul.The attack wasand the second deadliest one in August alone.The attack came with Washington and the Taliban reportedly nearing a deal to end the nearly 18-year war