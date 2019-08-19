Close to 200 others were wounded.
Ghani's statement came as Afghanistan on August 19 celebrates the 100th anniversary of independence from the British.
"We will take revenge for every civilian drop of blood," Ghani declared. "Our struggle will continue against [IS], we will take revenge and will root them out." He urged the international community to join those efforts.
However, several blasts struck restaurants and public squares on August 19 in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, wounding at least 34 people, officials said.
No group claimed responsibility for the 10 explosions but both IS and Taliban militants operate in the region.
The explosions in Jalalabad occurred near a market where hundreds of people had gathered after attending events to mark 100 years since Afghanistan's independence. At least 34 people were wounded, senior health official Fahim Bashari said.
The Jalalabad blasts came two days after the wedding attack, which was condemned by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
"Sadly Afghanistan's 100-year history has also been marked by conflict. The terrorist attack against a Kabul wedding hall this weekend is an attack against humanity," the message said on August 18.
Pompeo said Afghans had much "to be proud of as you celebrate a century of resilience and cultural diversity."
The attack on the wedding was the deadliest in Kabul this year and came with Washington and Taliban militants reportedly nearing a deal to end a nearly 18-year war.
Comment: Maybe the Afghan and U.S. forces should team up with the Taliban to get rid of ISIS? That's what the Islamic State was designed to be, anyways: a bit of theater to justify intervention. But instead of creating chaos, the same terrorists can be used to unify the country and facilitate an end to the 18-year-long war there. We know, though: wishful thinking!
Pompeo mentioned improvements the country has seen over the last 20 years in "education, health, infrastructure, women's rights, economic opportunity, and media freedom."
Pompeo promised to "redouble our commitment" toward a "peaceful future."
"I strongly condemn the inhumane attack on the wedding hall in Kabul," Ghani said in a tweet. "My top priority for now is to reach out to the families of victims of this barbaric attack. On behalf of the nation I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were martyred."
U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad took to Twitter to denounce the "heinous attack."
"We must accelerate the Afghan Peace Process including intra-Afghan negotiations. Success here will put Afghans in a much stronger position to defeat" the IS group, he wrote in a separate tweet.
The bombing hit a district of the Afghan capital more populated by Shi'a than many other parts of the city.
IS and its sympathizers and affiliates have repeatedly targeted Shi'a in addition to other victims since they became active in Afghanistan in 2015.
More than 32,000 civilians in Afghanistan have been killed in the past decade, the United Nations said earlier this year. More children were killed last year -- 927 -- than in any other over the past decade by all actors, the UN said, including in operations against insurgent hideouts carried out by international forces.