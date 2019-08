Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has vowed to "eliminate" all safe havens of the extremist Islamic State (IS) group afterin a Kabul bombing at a wedding hall late on August 17 claimed by a local IS affiliate.Ghani's statement came as Afghanistan on August 19 celebrates the 100th anniversary of independence from the British."We will take revenge for every civilian drop of blood," Ghani declared. "Our struggle will continue against [IS], we will take revenge and will root them out." He urged the international community to join those efforts.However,, officials said.No group claimed responsibility for the 10 explosions but both IS and Taliban militants operate in the region.The explosions in Jalalabad occurred near a market where hundreds of people had gathered after attending events to mark 100 years since Afghanistan's independence. At least 34 people were wounded, senior health official Fahim Bashari said.The Jalalabad blasts came two days after the wedding attack, which was condemned by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo."Sadly Afghanistan's 100-year history has also been marked by conflict. The terrorist attack against a Kabul wedding hall this weekend is an attack against humanity," the message said on August 18.Pompeo said Afghans had much "to be proud of as you celebrate a century of resilience and cultural diversity."The attack on the wedding wasand came with Washington and Taliban militants reportedly nearing a deal to end a nearly 18-year war.Pompeo mentioned improvements the country has seen over the last 20 years in "education, health, infrastructure, women's rights, economic opportunity, and media freedom."Pompeo promised to "redouble our commitment" toward a "peaceful future.""I strongly condemn the inhumane attack on the wedding hall in Kabul," Ghani said in a tweet . "My top priority for now is to reach out to the families of victims of this barbaric attack. On behalf of the nation I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were martyred."U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad took to Twitter to denounce the " heinous attack .", he wrote in a separate tweet.The bombing hit a district of the Afghan capital more populated by Shi'a than many other parts of the city.More than 32,000 civilians in Afghanistan have been killed in the past decade, the United Nations said earlier this year. More children were killed last year -- 927 -- than in any other over the past decade by all actors, the UN said, including in operations against insurgent hideouts carried out by international forces.