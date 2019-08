© Evan Nierman



The New York City banker who was charged in the death of an Anguillan hotel worker in April described his life as "a living nightmare" since he was charged with manslaughter.Hapgood was then taken to the hospital, and he later learned that Mitchel had died when he was giving a witness statement at the police station, the family said.Although they traveled to Anguilla on Monday, the pair will be required to travel back to the island on Thursday, even though the Anguillan attorney general will be requesting an adjournment to the case during that hearing, according to Arbisman."We were advised, in the context of a security warning by the police authorities, that the less time he spends in Anguilla the better," she said, describing the attorney general's decision as "cruel and unreasonable."Hapgood promised to "fully comply with the requirements of the court."ABC News could not get confirmation from officials in Anguilla about the claims from Arbisman regarding the results of Mitchel's toxicology report.Hapgood and Arbisman declined to further discuss what occurred prior to Mitchell's death.Hapgood, an account manager at UBS Global Asset Management, has been on administrative leave since the incident, he said, saying that he and his family "have been living a nightmare" and "hanging on by a thread" ever since their trip to Anguilla."We have a long road ahead of us, but I'm looking forward to someday getting back to the life we once had," he said.