Scientists debate the physiological benefits of ramping up your training intensity or your training volumeDespite the apparent complexity of modern exercise programs, you really have only two options if you want to get fitter: you can train harder than you're currently training, or you can train more. Those two variables, intensity and volume, are the basic levers that all training plans fiddle with in various ways. But let's be honest: two variables is still too many. We all secretly want to know which one is really the master switch that controls our fitness.That's the debate that showed up in a recent issue of the Journal of Physiology, in which two groups of researchers offered contrasting takes on the claim that "Exercise training intensity is more important than volume to promote increases in human skeletal muscle mitochondrial content." The amount of mitochondria in your muscles is the most important adaptation that occurs in response to endurance training, so the debate was effectively about whether running faster or running longer is the best way to boost your endurance.The group arguing in favor of intensity included Martin Gibala of McMaster University, who is well-known for his studies of high-intensity interval training, along with his doctoral student Lauren Skelly and his former post-doctoral trainee Martin MacInnis, who is now at the University of Calgary. In response , David Bishop and Javier Botella of Victoria University in Australia, along with their former colleague Cesare Granata, now at Monash University, group then posted a rebuttal, and the differences boil down to a few key points. One is a somewhat obscure methodological debate on how you measure mitochondrial changes. Gibala's team argues that we should focus on human studies, and look for the presence of various molecules that indirectly suggest that mitochondrial content has increased. Bishop's team, on the other hand, argues that indirect measures of mitochondria can be misleading, so we should give more weight to studies with direct measures (using a transmission electron microscope, for example), even if those studies are done in rodents rather than humans.That's an important point for researchers to wrestle over, of course. For the rest of us, the more interesting tussle is over what "more important" means.In practice, I think the urge to crown one single variable as the most important probably isn't very useful. It reminds of me an an example Mayo Clinic physiologist Michael Joyner sometimes cites : the final of the men's 5,000 meters at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. The race was won by Bob Schul, who trained pretty much exclusively with twice-a-day interval workouts. The runner-up was Harald Norpoth, who relied on well over 100 miles a week of long, slow distance. Bronze went to Bill Dellinger, who later coached at the University of Oregon and did a mix of intervals and longer, slower runs. Exactly one second separated the three men. As a bonus, also in the race was Ron Clarke, who did mostly medium-paced runs that we would now call threshold training.One lesson to take from that race is that there are many roads leading to the same podium. Gibala's and Bishop's groups agree that intensity and volume are both effective at triggering mitochondrial adaptations and improving endurance. Which one you see as most important probably depends on your goals (winning races, improving health) and personal preferences.To me, it's telling that the athlete from that 1964 race whose training most resembles what modern athletes have chosen to do is Dellinger, who did a bit of everything. As the Gibala-Bishop debate illustrates, there are physiological arguments supporting both volume and intensity.