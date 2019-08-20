Society's Child
Cop who investigated Epstein in Florida dies suddenly
Palm Beach Daily News
Fri, 01 Jun 2018 20:19 UTC
And he still had time to crack some jokes.
Joseph Recarey, a former Palm Beach detective who had a knack for making others smile, who tackled the island's largest and most important investigations, and who cared deeply for his family and friends, died Friday, May 25, 2018, after a brief illness. He was 50.
"In my opinion, an excellent police officer has to be a good person," said former Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter. "And Joe Recarey was among the best people I ever knew."
Recarey was born in Queens, N.Y., before coming to Florida with his family when he was 13. He lived in Royal Palm Beach and worked for the Palm Beach Police Department for more than 20 years beginning in 1991.
Recarey was one of the most decorated police officers in the history of the department with more than 150 commendations, 11 officer-of-the-month awards and a 2013 Palm Beach Police Foundation Officer of the Year award, Reiter said. He worked in several units, including the Organized Crime Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Public Integrity Unit. He was a lead detective in many major investigations, including the high-profile solicitation-of-minors case against billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.
"He was one of the best police officers I ever had the pleasure of working with," said former chief and current Town Manager Kirk Blouin. Friends recalled Recarey as a relentless worker. Once, while working in the organized crime office, Recarey accumulated so many hours that other officers told him to take a week off, former Chief Dan Szarszewski said. Recarey went home, but soon he got a call from a witness. He was back working the next day.
"He was an amazing man," said Mike Mason, one of Recarey's closest friends and a former Palm Beach police officer.
Among police employees, Recarey was known for more than just his work ethic and thorough investigations — he also made coworkers laugh with practical jokes and impressions of bosses.
Before department meetings began, Recarey entertained officers with spot-on impressions of the chief, impressions that sometimes lasted too long. At least one time, Recarey turned around to find the chief standing behind him.
"It was a riot," Szarszewski said. "He made work extremely fun to be at."
Chief Ann-Marie Taylor, who worked with Recarey in the organized crime unit, said he was "a tenacious investigator, hungry for the truth" who had a gift for making others laugh. He also was extremely giving, Taylor said, both with friends and strangers, occasionally bringing Taylor lunch when she was busy.
"Probably the most generous person I've ever met," Taylor said.
After leaving the department in 2013, Recarey went to work with Mason at Gold Coast Holdings, a local beer distributor, eventually becoming the director of facilities.
Mason said he relished his time working with one of his best friends.
"Everyone who worked with Joe respected Joe and loved Joe," Mason said. "He was just a rare human being."
Mason said he last saw Recarey on a recent Thursday. Recarey took off work the next day to spend time with his family.
"As hard of a worker as he was, he was a family man," Szarszewski said. "His wife and his kids were the world to him."
No other information about the cause of death was released.
Recarey is survived by his wife, Jennifer, who he met while both worked for the Palm Beach Police Department; and his children, Isis, Joseph, Jack and Peter. He is also survived by his parents, Elva and Jose Recarey of Palm Springs, and his sister, Liz Castellanos of Lake Worth.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday followed by a wake at 7 p.m. at Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center at 5411 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Rita's Catholic Church at 13645 Paddock Drive in Wellington.
Comment: Hmm, thus far, we've not come across sudden deaths directly connected with Epstein. This makes us wonder if there are more...