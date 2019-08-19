We know there is a profit-making approach in US prisons.

It is very much a class issue, that all races should unite against.

"The penal system as a whole does not produce wealth. It devours the social wealth that could be used to subsidize housing for the homeless, to ameliorate public education for poor and racially marginalized communities, to open free drug rehabilitation programs for people who wish to kick their habits, to create a national health care system, to expand programs to combat HIV, to eradicate domestic abuse — and, in the process, to create well-paying jobs for the unemployed." ..."the prison has actually operated as an instrument of class domination, a means of prohibiting the have-nots from encroaching upon the haves."3

August 11, 2019

Revolutionary Love



Komrade is more than a friend, it's a title given to one who struggles with you and makes sacrifices to assure their Komrade knows they have a Komrade.



So thank you Komrades all of you who took the time to shine a strobe light on the inhumane living conditions myself and others were being subjected to. When unconscious prisoners see that there are people who care about us, their morale and desire to join the struggle reach unforeseen heights.



Love and Solidarity was what motivated you all and know we are grateful for all the time and energy that was put in to let these miscreants know that we have people that love us despite our flaws. When outside support is shown, these miscreants think twice before they move on us.



We knew there would be reprisals and I was the victim of them, but I gladly take them with pride knowing that my fellow prisoner can enjoy exercise outside his cell five days a week and be offered a phone call every 90 days.



Since the calls were made, Captain Henderson has been in the process of addressing our complaints. She let it be known that it wouldn't be done overnight, but the recreation was rectified immediately, we're still waiting to hear from her on the phone calls which must be provided once every 90 days. They are obviously not complying with their own policies and procedures. This negligence on behalf of the prison staff is nothing new and there's still a mile to walk but with the support of ya'll on the outside we don't have to walk the mile alone.



Fellow Komrade

Hunger Striker

Held captive by the state at Scotland Correctional Institution

