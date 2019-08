© FreemartyG



Transferred to a Psychiatric Ward

© AP



"I'm being tortured."

something that hospital staffers called a "parentectomy."

Reporting from Prison

About the author



John Kiriakou is a former CIA counterterrorism officer and a former senior investigator with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. John became the sixth whistleblower indicted by the Obama administration under the Espionage Act — a law designed to punish spies. He served 23 months in prison as a result of his attempts to oppose the Bush administration's torture program.

Last year I wrote about a whistleblower from New England who took direct action to save a child's life and who paid for it with his freedom.at Children's Hospital in Boston.At the age of 14, Justine developed searing stomach pain and inexplicable digestive problems. Her parents took her to a series of doctors until a metabolic geneticist at Tufts Medical Center diagnosed her with mitochondrial disease, a genetic malady that can lead to weakened muscles, neurological problems and dementia.Her symptoms worsened over the course of the next 18 months until the pain was too much to bear. She began slurring her speech and was unable to stand. Finally, her parents took her to Boston Children's Hospital, a leading institution affiliated with Harvard University.It was then that the case went off the rails.Justina was transferred to the hospital's child psychiatric ward, where her condition worsened even more.She resorted to making crafts out of paper in which she embedded messages and sent them to her parents. One said simply,But the doctors at Children's argued that the only danger to Justina's health was her parents. They said that Justina had been overmedicated and that her parents had ignored her mental illness. A judge agreed, at least for the time being. That wasHe was appalled at the treatment to which Justina and her family were being subjected and he decided to act.Children's complained that the attack cost the institution $300,000 to mitigate and $300,000 in lost donations because it took place during the annual pledge drive. But that attack also served to raise public awareness of Justina's plight and may have been the reason she was finally moved to a facility nearer her family in Connecticut.Justina's parents kept up the pressure on the hospital, the state, and the judge overseeing the case.in which she implored the judge to let her go home to her family.The judge finally reversed his decision and sent her home.Gottesfeld has tried to make good use of his time since he entered the "justice" system.Last week Gottesfeld was transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York. This is the same prison that had a power outage last month resulting in conditions so severe that they violated the human rights of the prisoners there and made international news. And to make matters worse,. I was in a "modified CMU" when I was at the Federal Correctional Institution at Loretto, Pennsylvania. With a modified CMU, both my incoming and outgoing mail were read, scanned, and kept in the prison's Investigative Unit. My phone calls were all monitored in real time, and I was subjected to routine and regular "shake downs," where the guards confiscated whatever it was that I happened to be writing at any given time.at such sites as The Western Journal, RedState, World News Daily, and now The Intercept.This is, of course, a violation of his constitutional right to freedom of speech. But the Justice Department has only to say that Marty's journalism is a "threat to the continuing operation of the institution" to justify this loss of rights. Solitary confinement makes everything even worse.I called the Justice Department to ask several questions.The response was short:The Gottesfeld experience should be a reminder for all of us.It doesn't want people to know about crooked judges and prosecutors, unsanitary and unhealthy conditions, animal-grade food, and the violation of constitutional rights.. They all do it. We just have to keep up the fight.