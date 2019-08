Democrats vying to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election are insisting he's a racist and a bigot, while they represent diversity and the future of America. How is that working out for them?There is certainly a lot of diversity among the candidates vying for the party's nomination. Senator Kamala Harris (D-California) is of Jamaican and Indian descent. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is in a same-sex marriage. Businessman Andrew Yang's parents were from Taiwan. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is part Samoan and a practicing Hindu.... Admittedly, he was also vice-president to Barack Obama, so he is presumably woke-by-proxy.Among the Democrats and the independents leaning their way, Biden is currently polling at 28 percent, with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders lagging behind at 15 percent. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is at 10 percent, while her colleague from California Kamala Harris is at 7 percent. Buttigieg, Yang and Gabbard are all polling in low single digits - at or below the three percent who "will not vote." It is worth noting thatThen there iswho raised some uncomfortable facts about the former California AG's prosecutorial career. This was followed byThere isn't much in the way of diversity of ideas on the Democrat side, however. In one of the debates, every candidate raised their hand when asked if they would support universal healthcare for immigrants in the US illegally - a perfect intersection of the two issues dear to the party base.Sanders and Warren are leading the charge on "Medicare for all" as a way of abolishing private medical insurance and moving the US to a single-payer system along the lines of the British NHS. Meanwhile,even sympathetic journalists have been forced to admit that's what their proposals amount to.(17 percent)(15 percent),(12 percent),(11 percent). Even the president's fiercest critics have been forced to grudgingly admit the economic outlook is good, to the point where some of them - such as comedian Bill Maher - are now hoping for a recession just to get rid of Trump.Back in 2016, Hillary Clinton was frustrated she wasn't 50 points ahead of Trump and blamed it on half of his supporters being - in her words - a racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic "basket of deplorables." Clinton also accused Trump of "collusion" with Russia, which was then used by Democrats and the media for the next three years to explain how she lost, and try to get Trump impeached.How is that working out for them? Well, the same polls used throughout this article show that