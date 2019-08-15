© Reuters/Thomas Peter



"The distortion of reality, the blind observance of double standards by American politicians is already close to hysteria. They conspired with radical criminal elements and are insanely involved in anti-Chinese criminal cases in Hong Kong."

China has accused the United States of collaborating with violent extremists in an effort to undermine stability in Hong Kong.A statement released by the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)On Wednesday, the ranking members of theissued a statement warning Beijing thatBeijing has repeatedly accused Washington of playing an active role in demonstrations that have rocked Hong Kong since March.The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said the United States should not "stick their noses in our affairs," and insisted that Hong Kong is a Chinese territory, not "American" or "English."Originally aimed at preventing a now-suspended bill that would allow extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China,Some protesters have been seen waving British and American flags.In one high profile incident, a Hong Kong activist who has played an active role in the ongoing anti-Beijing protests was photographed meeting with a senior official from the US Consulate.