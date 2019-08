© Reuters/Tyrone Siu



For the life of him, US President Donald Trump can't explain why critics would associate Washington with Hong Kong's unrest, expressing bewilderment in a tweet just before sounding the alarm about a Chinese invasion of the city.In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, the president observed:Answering his own question, perhaps, he followed up that missive with another tweet five minutes later, ominously warning thatPreparations for Chinese military drills in the border town of Shenzhen, however, were reported on Monday by the Chinese Communist Party's (CPC) own media arm - the troop's movements did not require secret intelligence to divine. According to the CPC-affiliated Global Times, Similar drills were carried out by the city's police force earlier this month, involving some 12,000 officers.Additional answers to the president's inquiry might be found inWhile the State Department defended the visit, arguing it was something "American diplomats do every single day," some remained unconvinced by the reassurance.China Daily columnist Chen Weihua also noted thatDaniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, told RT thatadding "it's widely known that the US, through itshas bankrolled a lot of these political parties and political leaders."McAdams explained that one of the protest leaders seen meeting with US diplomat Eadeh last week was "heavily involved in the 2014 protests" in Hong Kong and maintained close ties to Washington.