© Bill Greenblatt/UPI



The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has defied California regulators by no longer approving labels claiming Monsanto Roundup is known to cause cancer."It is irresponsible to require labels on products that are inaccurate when EPA knows the product does not pose a cancer risk," the EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement."It is critical that federal regulatory agencies like EPA relay to consumers accurate, scientific based information about risks that pesticides may pose to them. EPA's notification to glyphosate registrants is an important step to ensuring the information shared with the public on a federal pesticide label is correct and not misleading."Among the rulings so far, was a $2 billion award to a couple diagnosed with cancer after using Roundup for decades, which was later cut down to $86.7 million in a subsequent ruling. Another case involved an $80 million award to a California man whose cancer the jury found was likely linked to the herbicide.California jurors also awarded $289 million to a man last year who testified that two years after he was soaked with the product in an accident as a groundskeeper for a school district near San Francisco, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma despite wearing protective clothing and face mask.