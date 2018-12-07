A few years ago, a group of more than a dozen scientists from within the CDC put out a public statement, while remaining anonymous, outlining the big problem of corporate influence and the effect it is having on health policy decisions. They were referred to as the Spider Papers. The authors really stressed just how big of a problem this is.
That's just one example out of many that people are still virtually unaware of, given the fact that it hasn't appeared on mainstream media, the space used by these corporate and government entities to sway perception. The connection between governments and corporations with mainstream media has been made evident by multiple documents and mainstream media journalists who have chosen to blow the whistle. You can read more about that here, here and here.
Monsanto Colludes With The Environmental Protection Agency
Court documents unsealed last year (as reported by Zero Hedge) show a concerted effort on the part of Monsanto, with the full complicity of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), to discredit and shut down cancer research that was conducted by the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).
The documents show that the EPA simply declared Monsanto's herbicide 'Roundup' as safe for use, without even conducting appropriate safety tests on the actual formulation. Instead, they relied on the research given to them by Monsanto, and it included just one of the product's active ingredients, when there are a number of ingredients within Roundup that create great cause for concern, both health-wise and environmentally speaking.
Concerning information like this has been coming out for years. Take, for example, a study published in the journal Biomedical Research International a few years ago. It demonstrated how Roundup herbicide is 125 times more toxic than its active ingredient studied in isolation (glyphosate). This is exactly what these court documents are revealing, that the approval for the product was based on one ingredient tested in isolation.
EPA's minimal standards do not require human health data submissions related to the formulated product - here, Roundup. Instead, EPA regulations require only studies and data that related to the active ingredient, which in the case of Roundup is glyphosate. As a result, the body of scientific literature EPA has reviewed is not only primarily provided by the industry, but it also only considers one part of the chemical ingredients that make up Roundup." (Zero Hedge)The study cited above makes an important point quite clear, and easy to see why the study of one active ingredient for use of approval is completely dangerous. This is manipulation at it's finest, lying by leaving out other important information that the public should know about.
Pesticides are used throughout the world as mixtures called formulations. They contain adjuvants, which are often kept confidential and are called inerts by the manufacturing companies, plus a declared active principle, which is usually tested alone...Despite its relatively benign reputation, Roundup was among the most toxic herbicides and insecticides tested. Most importantly, 8 formulations out of 9 were up to one thousand times more toxic than their active principles.Deceptive Semantics
Greenmedinfo describes it perfectly, stating that this just further illustrates the "deceptive semantics of pesticide formulations and their regulation." This paper does indeed prove that the agrochemical industry conceals the truth about how toxic their chemicals really are. Is this not a crime? Is this not mass poisoning through deception? Who exactly is setting the 'acceptable' amount when it's clear there should be no acceptable amount at all?
"It is commonly believed that Roundup is among the safest pesticides. This idea is spread by manufacturers, mostly in the reviews they promote, which are often cited in toxicological evaluations of glyphosate-based herbicides. However, Roundup was found in this experiment to be 125 times more toxic than glyphosate. Moreover, despite its reputation, Roundup was by far the most toxic among the herbicides and insecticides tested. This inconsistency between scientific fact and industrial claim may be attributed to huge economic interests, which have been found to falsify health risk assessments and delay health policy decisions." - R. Mesnage et al., Biomed Research International, Volume 2014 (2014) article ID 17969Now keep in mind that we've had decades of independent research conducted on Monsanto's Roundup herbicide, and multiple studies have shown cause for concern. It's mind-altering to contemplate how these products make their way into the market and are approved as safe for human use. How many products have been approved safe for use by government and corporate entities only to later be exposed by the masses as clearly dangerous? Decades of research has gone completely ignored in North America, yet this research is cited by multiple countries around the world that have resulted in the complete ban of Roundup herbicide. Many of our products and food here in North America is actually illegal in most other countries due to health and environmental concerns.
More Evidence
This document exposes countless health issues allegedly caused by certain pesticides, like Tordon and Roundup, including many cases of cancer following the use of Tordon, and even speculates that there was a huge cover-up regarding how many people had cancer as a result of chemical exposure. Despite the overwhelming number of health issues reported, the EPA released a statement explaining that there were no health concerns related to Tordon or its active ingredient, picloram.
Keep in mind that there are thousands of lawsuits filed against Monsanto for causing cancer. One of the latest victories came in the form of a multi-million dollar settlement when a jury determined Glyphosate caused the cancer of a school groundskeeper, as detailed in this article.
Another document was a letter written by Dr. Jack Griffith, a former EPA scientist, discussing the dangers of 2,4,5-T and a controversial experiment in Oregon. After being sprayed widely in Oregon, there was an extreme increase in the number of involuntary abortions. Chemical giant Dow tried to argue this, and the EPA scientist stated that their comments were "totally inaccurate." Another document from 1985 referred to TCDD, an extremely toxic contaminant in 2,4,5-T. The document is a transcript detailing how Monsanto allegedly sold a chemical high in TCDD to Lysol, which they then used in their disinfectant spray for an astonishing 23 years, despite the severe toxicity.
A Canadian House of Commons document from Ross Harvey, MP, further discussed Monsanto's sale of the chemical Santophen-I to Lysol and addressed the fact that Monsanto found evidence of the toxicity of it and then suppressed that information. There were also multiple documents outlining the relationship the EPA had to the pulp and paper industry; for example, here's a letter addressed to the EPA from the VP of the American Paper Institute.
Toxicologist Admits To Not Properly Testing Roundup
Donna Farmer, Monsanto's lead toxicologist, even admitted in her deposition that she "cannot say that Roundup does not cause cancer" because "[w]e [Monsanto] have not done the carcinogenicity studies with Roundup."
"you cannot say that Roundup does not cause cancer..we have not done carcinogenicity studies with "Roundup".
Other Important Information To Consider
It's also important to mention here a study regarding Genetically Modified Maize and Roundup herbicide. In November 2012, the Journal of Food and Chemical Toxicology published a paper entitled Long-Term Toxicity of Roundup Herbicide and a Roundup-Tolerant genetically modified maize by Gilles-Eric Séralini and his team of researchers at France's Caen University (source). It was a very significant study that made a lot of noise worldwide, the first of its kind under controlled conditions that examined the possible effects of a GMO maize diet treated with Monsanto's Roundup Herbicide.
The results were extremely concerning, and what followed after going through the rigorous peer-reviewed process was what appeared to be an industry retraction. The retraction was condemned by hundreds of scientists around the world, and the study was updated and republished in multiple journals across Europe. It's one that should have marked the end of GMOs. You can read more about that here.
Another great example regarding the shady practices of Monsanto as well as the EPA comes in the form of a federal lawsuit that forced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to divulge its files regarding the approval process of GMOs. It was initiated by Lawyer Steven Drunker, who has recently published a book on the lawsuit (2015) entitled Altered Genes, Twisted Truth: How the Venture to Genetically Engineer Our Food Has Subverted Science, Corrupted Government, and Systematically Deceived the Public. In the book, Druker provides details of his experience, and he's also released the documents on his website showing the significant hazards of genetically engineered foods and the flaws that the FDA made in its policy.
Caius Rommens was a director at Simplot Plant Sciences where he led the development of the company's genetically engineered Innate potato. He is also a former longtime Monsanto team leader. He is now blowing the whistle on GMOs. He is another from within that's revealing a lot of information that's important for the public to know. You can read more about him and what he had to say here.
"As part of the process, they portrayed the various concerns as merely the ignorant opinions of misinformed individuals - and derided them as not only unscientific, but anti-science. They then set to work to convince the public and government officials, through the dissemination of false information, that there was an overwhelming expert consensus, based on solid evidence, that GMOs were safe....Someday we shall look back on this dark era of agriculture and shake our heads. How could we have ever believed that it was a good idea to grow our food with poisons?" " - Jane Goodall, in the forward to Altered Genes, Twisted Truth
The Takeaway
It's become extremely obvious that multiple products put on the market by Monsanto and other biotech companies have no right at all to be there. We are putting our trust in regulatory agencies that have a direct connection to these corporations, and there is clearly a lot of collusion and deception going on. Mass marketing and brainwashing has made us quite compliant and trustworthy up to now, however at the end of the day it is only our awareness that is going to stop us from purchasing these products, as well as allowing other companies to use them on our behalf.
Comment: Federal court documents reveal how Monsanto & the EPA seek to keep talks about Glyphosate Cancer Review a secret