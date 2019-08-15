The Karymsky volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East emitted ash to an altitude of 5 km Wednesday, according to the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences."A moderate eruptive activity of the volcano continues and ash explosions of up to 6 km could occur at any time," it said in a statement, warning that it could affect low-flying aircraft.The institute has attributed orange color code to the activity, which under the aviation color code map signifies that a volcano is exhibiting heightened unrest with an increased likelihood of eruption or that a volcanic eruption is underway with either minor ash emission or none at all.As one of the most active volcanoes on the peninsula, the 1,486-meter-high Karymsky volcano is located 115 km north of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the administrative center of Kamchatka region.