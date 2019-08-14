Puppet Masters
Michael Baden, pathologist connected to JFK investigation to conduct independent autopsy on Epstein
Wed, 14 Aug 2019 17:07 UTC
Pathologist Michael Baden, who served as chairman of the House Select Committee on Assassinations' Forensic Pathology Panel that investigated the assassination of John F. Kennedy, is set to conduct an independent autopsy on Jeffrey Epstein.
"Epstein's representatives have hired celebrity pathologist Michael Baden to conduct an independent autopsy and they were allowed to observe the autopsy," reports the Daily Beast.
As chairman of the investigation into the JFK assassination, Baden bolstered the official story that Kennedy was killed by a single bullet, also known as the "magic bullet" theory.
Baden, whose career has revolved around investigating high profile deaths, also testified at the trials of OJ Simpson and Phil Spector.
Some are wondering whether having Baden carry out the autopsy is a good idea given the deluge of conspiracy theories circulating about Epstein's alleged "suicide."
"Of course, this may or may not mean anything at all," comments Vlad Tapes. But getting a coroner connected to these cases doesn't strike one as the way to lead to confidence in transparency of the process."
Baden already observed the official autopsy carried out on Epstein by Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson. The results of the autopsy have been delayed "pending further information at this time."
Reader Comments
Bezel Bub 2019-08-14T17:29:32Z
So in other words...much like JFK...50 years from now there will still be no answers. Got it...
Lux · 2019-08-14T17:31:30Z
They found just the inside man to conceal the inside job.
Waterspout in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 9 August 2019
The victim of mind-manipulation does not know that he is a victim. To him, the walls of his prison are invisible, and he believes himself to be free.
- Aldous Huxley
Recent Comments
". . . a netherworld where normal rules didn't apply." Sounds like a perfect description of Washington, DC. The denizens of that swamp consider...
First Amendment right not to speak This is good. My little corporation does engineering. Pesky building officials require all kinds of nonsense to...
The sheep say: Only the military and the police should have guns. GTFOH!
They found just the inside man to conceal the inside job.
So in other words...much like JFK...50 years from now there will still be no answers. Got it...