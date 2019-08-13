© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov

A shorter work week will give Russians extra time for their families and to pursue their interests, without losing any pay, a senior lawmaker says. The measure is also expected to reduce unemployment.The ruling United Russia party supports the idea of adopting a four-day work week, the deputy speaker of the parliament's lower house, Andrey Isayev, said on Tuesday.The four-day work week was previously suggested by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and endorsed by the nation's largest union group, the Federation of Independent Trade Unions.The senior lawmaker noted that the implementation of the four-day work week has to be "gradual" so that companies and workers can adjust. Work on the bill is expected to start next month.