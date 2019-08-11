Rudy Giuliani
© Mark Reinstein/Shutterstock
Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani
Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani went on with Sean Hannity on Thursday night following the release of the Bruce Ohr 302 documents of DOJ questioning. He unloaded on the corrupt FBI!

Rudy told Sean Hannity, as reported earlier, "You can't BELIEVE what is coming out!" And, "These are crimes that are SHOCKING!"

Rudy then went on to describe the international expanse of this illegal operation.

Rudy Giuliani: The whole thing was made up from the very beginning and they sold it to 90% of our media! It's a tragedy... The dimensions of it you still don't realize. There's plenty of evidence of what happened in Ukraine. Plenty of evidence of what happened in UK. In Italy. This was a massive conspiracy!


Partial commentary from the video:
Sean Hannity: Do you believe, sir. It appears (investigator) John Durham is spending an awful lot of time in Europe.

Rudy Giuliani: I know why he's spending an awful lot of time in Europe... He's spending a lot of time investigating Ukraine, Italy, UK and Australia.

Sean Hannity: Was there outsourcing of techniques that are illegal. In other words, did our top intelligence officials, did they outsource spying on American citizens for the purpose of hurting President Donald Trump or candidate Trump or transition to be President Trump? Did they outsource intelligence gathering methods to spy on Americans to circumvent US law and outsource it to even allied countries. Did that happen, sir?

Rudy Giuliani: There is plenty of evidence that it happened, Sean. Plenty of evidence. Some of it documentary, some of it already recorded. And for a year people in Europe have been trying to get this to our FBI. And they have been thwarted and ignored and pushed aside. It was a deliberate effort to cover this up. It didn't just happen. Even during the Trump administration there was a deliberate effort to cover this up to protect the prior wrongdoing. That's really sick.