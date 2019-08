© LinkedIn



Villafaña, 51, has worked in the Southern District of Florida, mostly based in West Palm Beach, for the past 18 years. She is the last member of the federal prosecution team that handled Epstein's case in 2008 still employed by the Department of Justice. The other members of the team, including Acosta, left in the years after Epstein's case was closed.

Villafaña has never spoken publicly about the case. Sources close to her have said that she disagreed with Acosta's decision granting Epstein and others involved in his activities immunity from federal charges.



Those close to Villafaña said that in the end, she was a loyal career prosecutor who toed the line of her boss while focusing her efforts on a provision in Epstein's agreement that forced him to pay restitution to his victims. At the time of the deal, the FBI had identified 34 underage victims, most of them middle and high school girls who came from underprivileged backgrounds.

"Ms. Villafaña is confident that, when DOJ's internal investigation has been concluded, the department will find that she acted properly in all respects as the lead prosecutor in the federal investigation of Jeffrey Epstein.''

Something big is about to hit in the Jeffrey Epstein drama, which in recent days has quietly slipped to the last page in the local media.Moments ago, the Miami Herald whose reporting in 2018 reincarnated the Epstein pedogate scandal, reported thatfor accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein,Villafaña's lawyer, Jonathan Biran, confirmed her resignation to the Miami Herald, saying that she has long planned to transition to a legal career in healthcare, and nowbecause allegedly, she handled a number of healthcare fraud cases in South Florida in recent years.Her shocking departure comes amid a sprawling federal probe intoagainst the wealthy New York schmoozer and convicted pedophileEpstein, 66, was accused of molesting dozens of underage girls, most of them 14 to 16 years old, at his Palm Beach mansion more than a decade ago. He is now facing federal sex trafficking charges involving minors brought against him last month by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.who resigned his cabinet post as Trump's secretary of labor last month —A federal judge in February ruled that the prior deal was illegally negotiated becausethe Herald reports, since under his watchthat allowed the multimillionaire to be chauffeured by his valet from the jail to his office in West Palm Beach six days a week, 12 hours a day. Even when Epstein was in his cell at night, sheriff's deputies reportedly allowed him to keep his door open.While there is no specific reason to doubt the motive behind her resignation, a much more likely reason behind Villafana's abrupt departure is that several people involved in the Epstein case have been questioned by the Justice Department in recent weeks as part of its ongoing OPR investigation, and something unexpected "popped up."Recently released documents revealed that, and wrote a letter to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office in December 2008 pointing out thatBiran said Villafaña's resignation had nothing to do with the Epstein matterand thatMost of her career has been spent advocating for the rights of victims, and she has received numerous awards for her work, he added:Her departure is unlikely to derail OPR's probe according to Michael R. Bromwich, a former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York. "There is no reason that they couldn't continue the investigation, especially in a case like this where there is broad public interest in knowing what happened,'' said Bromwich, a former inspector general for the Justice Department. He added that it's important for the department to make its findings public given that so much secrecy has surrounded the Epstein case.Meanwhile, Epstein was denied bail and remains jailed in Manhattan pending his trial, tentatively set for next June. Many have speculated that it is unlikely that he will survive that long.