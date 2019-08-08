© Logan Ridenour



Police are responding to reports of shooting at a Walmart store on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the WBRZ TV channel has reported.​​Police officers have been deployed at the scene and a helicopter was spotted in the area, the report said.​One of the witnesses shared a video of policemen detaining a suspected gunman.Brett Buffington, a correspondent with KHOU 11 news Houston, said that one person was injured in the incident and a suspected shooter has been detained.According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the area of the incident is not being viewed as active at the moment. Law enforcement agencies are checking other Walmart stores in the district.