Chinese duck farmers become millionaires as 50%+ of China's pig population is culled at the same time Beijing forbids any state owned enterprises from importing USA agricultural products. This presents a problem as Russia curtails exports, French and Bulgarian corn decreased and China itself loses 35%+ of its corn crop, so with the USA being a major exporter to China, where is the food going to come from??? Unless excuses are being generated on both sides to distract from the largest crop losses in almost a century.