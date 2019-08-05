The unnamed male Afghan teen had stabbed a 16-year-old in the municipality of Staffanstorp, located just outside of the heavily migrant-populated city of Malmö, on the afternoon of April 28th with the victim requiring hospitalisation, Swedish broadcaster SVT reports.
While the 15-year-old admitted that he carried out the attack, he claimed that his intentions were not to kill the victim. The psychiatric evaluation showed that the Afghan national did not suffer any kind of mental issue.
According to news site Nyheter Idag, the youth requested to be sent back to Afghanistan, saying that he felt guilty about stabbing the 16-year-old.
The judge sentenced the attacker to a year in juvenile care followed by deportation and a five-year ban on returning to Sweden along with a £12,186 fine.
The deportation of Afghan migrants from Sweden has been a major issue over the last year with Prime Minister Stefan Löfven allowing around 9,000 underage migrants to remain in the country as leftists argued sending them back to Afghanistan was too dangerous.
While the 9,000 migrants were initially labelled as "underage," reports revealed that as many as 78 per cent of the 9,000 were actually adults claiming to be children.
In another case, an Afghan was in the process of being deported on a flight to Turkey but was blocked by 21-year-old university student Elin Ersson who refused to sit down and demanded the asylum seeker be released.
Following the protest, which was streamed online, it was revealed that the Afghan was a convicted criminal and Ersson was later indicted for her actions.
