Satellite image of Ulawun volcano
© Copernicus EMS @CopernicusEMS / twitter
Satellite image of Ulawun today

Another high-level eruption took place at Ulawun volcano at 10:30 UTC, Aug 03. It follows the ejection to 63,000 feet (19.2km) on June 26 which was the world's first full-scale subplinian eruption since Calbuco, Chile in 2015, which ranked as a VEI 4.

A repeat of that June 26 eruption has just taken place (Aug 03), firing another colossal ash column to 63,000 feet (19.2 km) a.s.l. and comfortably into the stratosphere, according to the Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Darwin,

Particulates ejected to altitudes above 32,800 feet (10 km) have a direct cooling effect on the planet.

This large eruption was preceded by two smaller, though still significant puffs, on Aug 03 — one to 25,000 feet (7.6 km) and the other to 50,000 feet (15.2km). While two powerful ejections have occurred since the 'big one' — both to an estimated 45,000 feet (13.7 km) a.s.l.

This latest eruptive activity looks set to be at least as big as 2000's eruption, which ranked as a VEI 4.

Satellite imagery shows a large circular cloud over the volcano:



The Rabaul Volcano Observatory sent out an alert of "increasing seismicity" on Aug 02.


The volcano, located on the remote Bismarck Archipelago, is listed as one of 16 "Decade Volcanoes" targeted for research because they pose a significant risk of large, violent eruptions.

