Its interesting how there is unequal weight given to temperature anomalies across the planet in 2019, record heat in Europe dominates the headlines yet summer snow in Canada, USA and Russia goes unnoticed as well record cold temperatures on the same continents. News casters fired for voicing concerns that "Code Red" is being overused and desensitising viewers.Climate Revolution is a 'Must Read' for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.