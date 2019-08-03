There have been some big snowfalls in New Zealand over the past few days, transforming conditions after a slow start to the 2019 ski season there.The news isn't all good though at present as, others whilst they did gout the snow, some as after all the snow their slopes are so full no one else can get on and at least one, Manganui, the one with the 3m base, because the weather warmed up after the snow, transforming conditions after a slow start to the 2019 ski season there.At others though conditions have already cleared after the snowfall resulting in a great skiing conditions. Such as at Coronet Peak above today.More snowfall is expected over the coming week but with lighter falls and less extreme conditions.