with the exception of the Nimitz-class USS

Abraham Lincoln

, not a single carrier in the US' 11-strong fleet can deploy with the F-35.

The US Navy's new $13 billion aircraft carrier was delivered with only two of its 11 elevators -vital to get munitions to its deck- operational. For the Navy, it's the latest in a series of costly embarrassments.The USS Gerald R. Ford is the first of the Navy's new Ford-class aircraft carriers, a hulking, 100,000-ton beast built to replace the aging fleet of Nimitz-class vessels. Already 23 percent over budget, it was delivered in 2017 but has yet to undergo so-called 'shock trials' to prove its combat readiness.However, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Virginia) told Bloomberg this week that nine of the Ford's weapons elevators are non-operational, and will require costly and time-consuming upgrades to get them working.Luria -who serves on the House Armed Services Committee- said.(R-Oklahoma) also hounded Vice Admiral Michael Gilday, President Donald Trump's nominee for Chief of Naval Operations, at his confirmation hearing on Wednesday.Inhofe exclaimed, adding that theImmobile elevators are just one of a litany of problems facing the USS Ford. A Pentagon report published in 2017 revealed thatThe arresting gear - responsible for catching and rapidly slowing a landing jet - isAccording to the report, this gives the gear a 0.2 percent chance of surviving a day of sustained combat.Furthermore,- itself plagued with cost overruns and reliability issues. In fact,Significant upgrades are necessary to ensure compatibility with the new jet, and even Ford-class carriers will need additional work after commissioning if they are to handle the F-35.Spending caps imposed by Congress led the Navy to push the Gerald R. Ford out quickly. Issues like the faulty elevators and F-35 incompatibility could be fixed later, the thinking went. However, Rep. Luria's committee now wants to repeal these cost caps, and has included language in their version of Congress' annual defense spending bill prohibiting the delivery of the next Ford-class carrier -the USS John F. Kennedy- until the F-35 issue is resolved.This testing involves detonating underwater explosives near a fully-crewed ship to simulate the forces and stresses of combat.Despite the ambiguity surrounding the Ford-class carriers' combat effectiveness and cost, one party in the story is likely pleased: manufacturer Huntington Ingalls Industries, a shipbuilding spinoff of defense giant Northrop Grumman. In addition to the Ford and Kennedy, the US Navy has awarded the firm a block contract for the construction of two additional Ford-class carriers. Before the contract was awarded, more than 100 lawmakers wrote a letter to then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis pushing for the two-carrier deal.