Asa Winstanley is an investigative journalist and associate editor with The Electronic Intifada. He lives in London.

The BBC heavily trailed details from Wednesday night's Panorama program, "Is Labour Anti-Semitic?"The papers were full of headlines about it over the weekend, and it was supposed to prove just how anti-Semitic Labour has become under left-wing leader Jeremy Corbyn.Asked by Corbyn's top aide Seumas Milne how Labour could deal with the "crisis," Creighton says he insisted Corbyn should give a speech, "particularly saying that Israel had a right to exist."That sums up what this fabricated "crisis" has been about all along.Corbyn is a eteran Palestine solidarity vactivist . That became the biggest weapon used to attack him from day one.- as my colleague Ali Abunimah has for years patiently explained Therefore, recognition of Israel's "right to exist as a Jewish state" - as Israeli leaders and lobby groups demand It is no surprise that a member of the old, New Labour establishment like Creighton would support such racism.Blogging about his retirement in 2017, Creighton complained in his goodbye speech that Labour was becoming a "party of protest" against things like the Iraq war.He wistfully recounted an anecdote about his hero Tony Blair.More recently, Creighton tweeted that although he was remaining a party member, he was "not interested in winning government. I'm interested in winning the party."This was a message endorsed on Twitter by two activists from the Jewish Labour Movement Ella Rose and Adam Langleben Both also appeared on Panorama last night.The JLM is an explictly pro-Israel organization which has close ties to the Israeli embassy.Indeed, Rose herself is a former embassy employee , who came straight out of that job and into a role as the JLM's executive director in 2016, soon after the JLM was reactivated to fight against Corbyn.Instead they appeared on screen, distressed, speaking straight to camera. The were presented as sympathetic whistleblowers against Labour Party racism.Yet, as The Electronic Intifada has reported in detail for the past four years,If the BBC was so convinced of the truth of their claims, why did it not disclose their clearly relevant affiliations and let viewers make up their own minds?The rest of the program went mostly along the same dishonest lines.One of two main "experts," portrayed as independent authors, was Alan Johnson, who tried to set what he claimed were the acceptable boundaries for criticizing Israel.It is no surprise to see Johnson putting forth this poisonous view - he is an employee of BICOM , the UK's main Israel lobby group.Once again Panorama did not mention this affiliation.The program was chock-full of such figures - many who have been driving the manufactured "anti-Semitism crisis" all along.One further example is telling.Another of the young whistleblowers speaking "as a Jew in the Labour Party" was Alex Richardson - a member of the JLM executive.The BBC did not name him, but I - and many others on social media - recognized him because he was a key figure exposed in Al Jazeera's 2017 undercover documentary , The Lobby.At the time of filming, Richardson was an employee of lawmaker Joan Ryan - who chairs Labour Friends of Israel , which is an Israeli embassy front group "Joan convinced me to report the one yesterday because I was made to feel uncomfortable," the undercover footage shows him telling Labour Friends of Israel's director Jennifer Gerber You can watch the relevant clip in the video above.But a party member was still reported for "anti-Semitism." She was Jean Fitzpatrick, a supporter of Jeremy Corbyn and of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.Fitzpatrick was formally investigated by the party and ultimately cleared of accusations of anti-Semitism. But the experience had a disturbing effect on her life, leaving her under a cloud of suspicion.Judging from social media though, the grassroots base of the Labour Party is not fooled by the narrative put out by Panorama.Calling it the #PanoramaHatchetJob , Corbyn supporters have slammed the program for its numerous misleading aspects, including selectively edited emails leaked by disaffected ex-staff members from the Labour right.Labour's press office has hit back, promising to lodge a formal complaint with the BBC and calling the program "seriously inaccurate," an "authored polemic" and "an overtly one-sided intervention in political controversy."But this could be far too little, far too late.