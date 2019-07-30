A teenage visitor to a national park in North Dakota has been injured by a bison.Officials at Theodore Roosevelt National Park say the 17-year-old girl from Colorado was on a trail Saturday and walked between two bull bison that had been fighting.Park rangers and Billings County paramedics treated the girl at the scene until the victim could be taken by helicopter to a Bismarck hospital. Authorities say the teen is in stable condition.Park regulations require that visitors stay at least 25 yards away from large animals such as bison, elk, deer and horses.when the animal charged a group of about 50 tourists.Yellowstone park officials said the bison rushed the group July 22 after some of the tourists approached to within 5 to 10 feet of the animal over at least 20 minutes.The Odessa, Florida, girl was taken to Old Faithful Lodge by her family for treatment by emergency personnel. She was later taken to a clinic and released.Source: AP