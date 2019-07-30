Hail covered the city center and roads of the municipality of Zapotlán del Rey Jalisco affecting vehicular traffic., which was removed with machinery from the municipality.The municipal president, Saúl Padilla Gutiérrez, told media that the hailstorm caused a catastrophe. "We are worried about the great catastrophe that hit us tonight."It is expected that the authorities will later expand the information on the damage caused in the area.