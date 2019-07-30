hail
Hail covered the city center and roads of the municipality of Zapotlán del Rey Jalisco affecting vehicular traffic.

Reports indicate that residents could not leave their homes because hail blocked the doors of their homes and authorities reported that two streets were obstructed by ice, which was removed with machinery from the municipality.

The municipal president, Saúl Padilla Gutiérrez, told media that the hailstorm caused a catastrophe. "We are worried about the great catastrophe that hit us tonight."

Just last June 30 colonies in eastern Tlaquepaque and Guadalajara were severely damaged due to a hailstorm that surprised the metropolitan area.

It is expected that the authorities will later expand the information on the damage caused in the area.