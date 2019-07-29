© Russian Aerial Forest Protection Service

© Aleksandr Kryazhev



Over 2.5 million hectares of forest are on fire throughout several Siberian regions. The fires caused massive smoke buildup across Siberia, while over 400 thousand people signed a petition calling for the declaration of emergency.Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations vowed to deploy additional forces and hardware to Siberia to fight the massive fires on Monday. "An emergency situation has been declared across the whole Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk regions, as well as certain parts of Buryatia," the ministry said."There are fires not attended by men, since they can be reached only by air. Yet we have hundreds of settlements engulfed in smoke, the citizens are calling for help, and any economic reasons must not affect delivery of this help," Zinichev said.An online petition demanding a state of emergency be declared throughout all Siberia was launched, and it received over 400,000 signatures in just a week. The Emergencies Ministry apparently listened to their pleas for help.Apart from posing a direct health risk, the smoke has already disrupted the work of several airports duty to the almost total lack of visibility.Local authorities were reluctant to actually extinguish the fires,. The wildfires and controversial rules on how to (not) extinguish them have also garnered the attention of Russian legislators who have vowed to make the ministry review the order.The same argument was repeated by Krasnoyarsk Governor Aleksandr Uss on Monday. The official said that