Boris Johnson elected new Tory leader - succeeds Theresa May as UK prime minister
The Guardian
Tue, 23 Jul 2019 22:04 UTC
Boris Johnson will become Britain's next prime minister after winning a convincing victory over Jeremy Hunt in the Conservative party leadership race.
The former mayor of London, who has long cherished an ambition to lead his country, won 66% of the votes - 92,153, to Hunt's 46,656. Turnout was 87.4% among 159,320 party members.
In a characteristically lighthearted acceptance speech, Johnson conceded that even some of his own supporters may "wonder quite what they have done".
"Today, at this pivotal moment in our history, we again have to reconcile two noble sets of instincts - between the deep desire for friendship and free trade and mutual support and security and defence between Britain and our European partners; and the simultaneous desire, equally heartfelt, for democratic self-government in this country."
He reminded his audience of ministers and party staff of his campaign mantra: "Deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat Jeremy Corbyn."
Saying "some wag" had pointed out that this spelled "dud", he joked that the final e - "E for energise" - had been left out. "I say to all the doubters: dude, we are going to energise the country!"
And Johnson said he would "get Brexit done by 31 October" with a "new spirit of can-do".
"We are once again going to believe in ourselves and what we can achieve, and like some slumbering giant we are going to rise and ping off the guy-ropes of self-doubt and negativity."
The result of the contest was announced by the joint chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, Cheryl Gillam. Her colleague, Charles Walker, first urged MPs to be "kinder" to the new leader than they had been to Theresa May.
Brandon Lewis, the Conservative party chair, introduced the slick event at a conference centre in Westminster, saying the race had shown that his party was fundamentally united.
Johnson's victory was almost immediately welcomed by Donald Trump, who tweeted: "He will be great!"
But Johnson was left in no doubt about the opposition he will face from his own benches if he attempts to force through a no-deal Brexit. Alan Duncan quit as a Foreign Office minister on Monday and Anne Milton as education minister on Tuesday, rather than serve under Johnson.
The chancellor, Philip Hammond, the justice secretary, David Gauke, and the international development secretary, Rory Stewart, are expected to join them on the backbenches after the leadership change.
Stewart confirmed he would return to the backbenches on Wednesday, tweeting: "Backbench tomorrow serving Cumbria. Thank you all. More walking!"
Johnson addressed Tory MPs at a meeting of the 1922 Committee on Tuesday afternoon, as well as thanking party staff and his own campaign team.
He will not take office formally until Wednesday afternoon. May will face her final prime minister's questions in the House of Commons before tendering her resignation to the Queen.
Johnson will then go to Buckingham Palace for his appointment to be confirmed before being driven to Downing Street to give a speech in front of the black door of No 10.
He takes charge at a perilous political moment. The Conservatives' wafer-thin parliamentary working majority is expected to be eroded further next week - to just two - if the Liberal Democrats win the Brecon and Radnorshire byelection.
Johnson has faced a furious internal revolt even before arriving in Downing Street, with several key cabinet ministers, including Hammond saying they would resign rather than serve under him.
They have been alarmed by Johnson's insistence that he is willing to countenance leaving the European Union without a deal on 31 October, rather than postpone Brexit once again, even if that meant proroguing parliament.
Despite painstaking media management, his campaign has been dogged by a series of controversies, including the revelation that police had been called to a noisy argument at the home he shares with his partner, Carrie Symonds.
However, Johnson had been the runaway favourite to become leader after securing support from both wings of the bitterly divided Tory party, from the health secretary, Matt Hancock, to the chair of the European Research Group, Jacob Rees-Mogg.
He is regarded by colleagues as an impressive political campaigner, and the man with the best chance of seeing off the formidable electoral challenge from Nigel Farage's Brexit party, which beat the Tories soundly in May's European elections.
May will leave Downing Street on Wednesday after a three-year premiership overwhelmingly defined by the failure of her government to implement Brexit.
Johnson is likely to embark on fresh negotiations with EU leaders and key Brussels decision makers as soon as possible, with a view to securing changes to May's deal in time for the Halloween deadline.
But with no secure majority, and Labour determined to demand a referendum on any deal he brings back from Brussels, many MPs believe he could be forced to call a general election within months in order to win a mandate for his plan.
Comment: Johnson started his incumbency with a pep-talk to his base:
He revealed that he had read in the Financial Times on Tuesday morning that no incoming leader had ever faced such a daunting set of circumstances, with Brexit casting a shadow over British politics.Johnson's confidence seems furthered by Trump's approval though the relationship has been strained, at least on Johnson's part. London was already on a downward spiral during Johnson's time as mayor. At the time he didn't appreciate Trump pointing that out:
Addressing the packed auditorium in London, he declared: "Well I look at you this morning and ask do you look daunted? Do you feel daunted? I don't think you do."
Johnson also added a new letter to his campaign slogan - Deliver, Unite, Defeat with an E for Energise - rebranding it from the DUD to the DUDE strategy.
A former mayor of London and former British foreign secretary, Johnson was the clear favorite from the moment Theresa May announced she would be stepping down, following her failure to secure a Brexit deal with the EU.
A staunch Brexiteer, Johnson won the backing of over 50 percent of MPs in the first stage of the leadership race, marking him as the likely successor to lead Brexit-era Britain into the final chapter of the EU divorce saga which began with the 2016 referendum.
Johnson is expected to issue a slew of changes in his cabinet in the coming days as he prepares to take up the mantle of Brexit negotiations.
Donald Trump has relayed his congratulations after Boris Johnson was selected as the next prime minister of the UK. The US president has described Johnson as a friend, but the pair's relationship hasn't always been rosy.Boris' ascendency had the British twitterati in a tizzy:
Trump and Johnson do have a colorful relationship. The US president considers Johnson a "friend" and a "very talented guy," but the newly-anointed prime minister stirred up media speculation after turning down a face-to-face meeting with Trump during his state visit to the UK in June. Instead, they reportedly exchanged pleasantries in a 20-minute phone call, which an aide for Johnson described as "friendly and productive."
Johnson's feelings about Trump have been less consistent. Last August, he praised the president, suggesting that the UK would be better off if Trump took over the Brexit talks. "There is method in his madness," he said at the time.
But Johnson was far less flattering during his tenure as mayor of London. In 2015, he slammed Trump's "stupefying ignorance" after the president claimed there were dangerous "no-go areas" in the British capital. Those comments made him "frankly unfit to hold the office of president of the United States," Johnson said at the time.
The breaking news that Boris Johnson is to be the next UK prime minister has sparked a robust reaction on social media, with many claiming his appointment will be the breaking of the UK.Johnson not only has the Brexit circus to worry about, but the UK's stance towards Iran vis a vis the US in the current oil tanker crisis. His previous interactions with Iran and other countries do not bode well.
Many were quick to tweet jokes playing on the 'breaking' news announcement, writing, "Breaking: Our country," and "Breaking: We all are."
Brits expressed dismay at Johnson's victory, with many saying they are now "doomed," and others pointing out that he is "unelected" by the people. The hashtag, "NotMyPM" was used by a number of disappointed Twitter users.
Johnson's critics say the leading Brexiteer will fail to secure a reasonable exit from the European Union and even accuse him of being dishonest, racist and inept. However, many of Johnson's backers tweeted their support for the former mayor of London as he prepares to take on the leadership mantle. He even got a vote of confidence from US President Donald Trump who said that the 55-year-old will be a "great" prime minister.
Johnson has racked up a long history of diplomatic gaffes and scandals down the years, ranging from being fired for making up quotes while working as a journalist, lying about extramarital affairs and making racist comments about Africans and Muslim women.
