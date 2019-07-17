Earth Changes
Bird attacks on the rise throughout the US and Canada
NewsMax
Tue, 16 Jul 2019 08:51 UTC
Red-winged blackbirds appear to be a major culprit, reports The Wall Street Journal, with people reporting that the songbirds have been divebombing or slamming in to them as they jog or walk through their neighborhoods.
"You talk to people about being attacked by birds, and they look at you like you're crazy," Stephen Vedder, of Marlborough, Mass., who has been attacked while jogging at a nearby lake.
There are more than 250 million red-winged blackbirds in North and Central America, and Lori Naumann, information officer at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said that during their nesting periods from April through July, the males can become aggressive.
"It's kind of like getting between a mama bear and her cub," Naumann said. She suggested people wave an umbrella or broom over their heads, as blackbirds attack the highest point of a target.
Meanwhile, parks departments and natural resources officers say hawk and wild turkey attacks are on the rise, and crows can also be aggressive while protecting their nests.
"Just about everybody has an example of a crow attack," says Jim O'Leary of Vancouver, British Columbia, who started CrowTrax, an interactive site tracking crow attacks after one crow went rogue in his neighborhood.
Kevin McGowan, a professor at Cornell University's Lab of Ornithology, said male blackbirds are only aggressive during nesting season and said he's also been attacked.
"We can all respect it even if we don't want them whacking us in the back of the head," said McGowan.
Reader Comments
Red winged blackbird. This animal totem is amazing. In animalsymbolism, seeing a red-winged blackbird, a beautifully crafted song bird manifesting strength and agility when flying, means that you need to draw out from inner self that beautiful you.
The bear's personality can be conveyed to you with specific attributes. The bear is fearless and confident. The bear spirit animal asks that you be brave and believe in yourself. Like the bear, you need to stand up for yourself, your beliefs and your rights as a sovereign being of this world and the spirit world. This animal has been worshiped throughout time as a powerful totem, inspiring those who need it the courage to stand up against adversity.
Furthermore, hawks represent an ability to lead others and take initiative. ... Seeing hawks means that you are on the right path in life, and yourspirit animal is there to make sure you keep on this path. Use the hawk spirit animal during times where you need laser-like focus and have to take on the role of a leader.
Common Turkey Spirit Animal Meanings. Similar to the jellyfish, the turkey spirit animal is a symbol of abundance. ... If you are hoping to have a family anytime soon, it's a good time to receive the turkey symbolism because it also indicates fertility. This animal has been worshiped throughout time as a powerful totem, inspiring those who need it the courage to stand up against adversity. Symbol of abundance, this totem animal encourages us to honor our sources of nourishment, whether they are physical, emotional or spiritual. The turkey reminds us to develop a harmonious relationship with the land and our environment and consider them as foundations to our well-being and sustenance. The Turkey totem is a powerful guide to unlocking the fullness of life and feeling content with what we have instead of accumulating material belongings to seek happiness.
The Crow is considered a totem animal since ancient times. ... It is usually believed that the crow is a symbol of bad luck and death, but it is not always the case. As we have already said, a crow may be a symbol of life magic and mysteries. It also symbolizes intelligence, flexibility and destiny.
Connect-the-dots
Comment: While habitat loss due to human encroachment may be a contributing factor, we must bear in mind this is nothing new and only now are we seeing an increase in these attacks. It's notable that animal attacks of all kinds are occurring, and throughout the world, alongside mass mortality events, weather extremes and other changes to their environment: