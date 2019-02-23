Earth Changes
Cosmic rays intensifying for the 4th year in a row
Dr. Tony Phillips
SpaceWeather
Thu, 21 Feb 2019 17:59 UTC
Cosmic rays in the stratosphere are intensifying for the 4th year in a row. This finding comes from a campaign of almost weekly high-altitude balloon launches conducted by the students of Earth to Sky Calculus. Since March 2015, there has been a ~13% increase in X-rays and gamma-rays over central California, where the students have launched hundreds of balloons.
20 February 2019: Pro-Maduro demonstration on Angostura Bridge in Bolívar state, Venezuela
When men yield up the privilege of thinking, the last shadow of Liberty quits the horizon.
- Thomas Paine
John Pilger is a hero (and I don't generally believe in 'heroes'), a great documentary filmmaker and a high-quality truthtelling reporter who is...
Inadvertantly? My ass and buttermilk! R.C.
My friends often surf in Nicaragua, without problems. The locals all say that the only problems- EVER! - were the malevolent, murderous 'contras.'...
This is fascinating. Thanks for posting.
Here it is LIVE [Link] RIP kids