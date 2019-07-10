© Limestone County Sheriff’s Office



An "attack squirrel" housed in an Alabama apartment and fed methamphetamine by its owner to make sure it stayed aggressive was rescued Monday, officials said.The squirrel was removed from the alleged drug den by investigators following a bust at an apartment in Athens, according to authorities.One man, identified as Ronnie Reynolds, 37, was arrested at the scene, but the Limestone County Sheriff's Office is still looking for another suspect — the alleged "caretaker" of the squirrel — identified as Mickey Paulk, 35.Meth, drug paraphernalia and body armor were seized from the apartment.Authorities urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paulk — who's wanted on multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance — to contact the sheriff's office at 256-232-0111.