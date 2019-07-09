© Fisheries and Oceans Canada



A total of 171 grey whales have been found dead on the west coast from Mexico to AlaskaA fourth whale has washed up on the beaches of Haida Gwaii, making this the eighth dead whale to arrive on B.C.'s coast this year.A grey whale washed up on North Beach, east of Masset, sometime in the last week, said Andy Lewis, North Coast area chief for conservation with Fisheries and Oceans Canada. A request for comment from the federal government has not been returned.Lewis said scientists are investigating the death and performed an autopsy on Sunday, July 7.The grey whale death trend has been significantly higher in 2019 than the past 18 years, according to data from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), who declared the phenomena an "unusual mortality event". (Stats from NOAA website)