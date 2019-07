© Global Look Press / Oskar Eyb / imageBROKER.com



A Ukrainian broadcaster abruptly halted work on a new televised 'politics-free' discussion with Russia's flagship channel, aimed at giving a say to viewers from diverse sides, citing "death threats" and pressure on journalists.NewsOne and Russia's most-watched broadcaster Rossiya 1, were eagerly anticipating their co-hosted television show called 'We need to talk.' Scheduled to go on air on July 12,However, on Monday NewsOne said it had to cancel its participation in the joint project on the back ofShortly before the statement went public, it was reported that dozens of people had picketed the Ukrainian channel's headquarters, with some holding anti-Russia banners or chanting insulting slogans.That aside, the idea of letting Ukrainians talk to people on the other side of the border didn't sit well with the Kiev government. President Volodymyr Zelensky, himself a native Russian speaker, called it "a cheap but dangerous PR stunt" designed to divide Ukrainians into two camps.Ukraine's security service, the SBU, took aim at the channel, calling on other government bodies to sanction it for helping "the aggressor country" run what it said was "an anti-Ukrainian propaganda campaign." Later in the day, the SBU teamed up with the Prosecutor General's office to investigate alleged "state treason" and interrogate NewsOne's management.Meanwhile, Rossiya 1 said it has "no reason to cancel the broadcast." However, it chose not to comment on the announcement by the Ukrainian channel.NewsOne has already faced attacks by far-right radicals over the years. Their reporters were viciously attacked and abused by radical nationalists while covering public events in the capital and beyond.