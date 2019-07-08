© Katherin Da Silva/Shutterstock

Ted Galen Carpenter, a senior fellow in security studies at the Cato Institute and a contributing editor to The American Conservative, is the author of 12 books and more than 800 articles on international affairs. His book, The Captive Press: Foreign Policy Crises and the First Amendment (1995), received an "outstanding academic book" designation in Choice, the publication of the College Division of the American Library Association.

Don't be fooled: those attacking him want censorship powers not seen since the Nixon administration.Trump administration officials were enthusiastic when Ecuador decided to expel Julian Assange from its embassy in London, where he had received sanctuary for nearly seven years. British authorities promptly jailed him for jumping bail on sexual assault charges in Sweden, and U.S. officials began plans to have Assange extradited to face espionage charges in this country. He just turned 48 in prison on July 3.that it had filed years earlier. His current imprisonment in Britain and the probability of a lengthy extradition battle have delayed the prospect of a high-profile trial in the United States, but that outcome remains Washington's goal.The issues at stake go far beyond whether Assange is an admirable (or even a reasonably likeable) person.Unfortunately, a disturbing number of "establishment" journalists in the United States seem willing — indeed, eager — to throw him to the government wolves.Official Washington's hatred of Assange borders on rabid. The website WikiLeaks, which he and his colleagues founded in 2006, has published voluminous quantities of leaked documents — in some cases highly classified documents. Those revelations have embarrassed, even discredited, powerful government officials and political factions in the United States and other countries. Among WikiLeaks's revelations werein the United States and allied countries, andnotably brazen killings of civilians, including two Reuters reporters, in Iraq. Some of the most spectacular news accounts emerged because of leaked documents that a young Army private, Bradley (later Chelsea) Manning had given to WikiLeaks.U.S. officials were furious about such information becoming public. They not only prosecuted Manning for espionage — eventually imposing a draconian 35-year prison sentence — but they filed an espionage charge against Assange.In that case, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the government's bid for prior restraint. The ruling did not explicitly address the question of whether authorities could prosecute journalists once a story using classified documents was published. However, a succession of administrations have refrained from pursuing that option, and the prevailing assumption was that post-publication attempts at prosecution might run afoul of the courts as well.U.S. foreign policy mandarins have sought to overturn or at least dilute the Pentagon Papers precedent from the outset. Their preferred alternative isFollowing the Supreme Court decision,During the 1980s and 1990s, hawkish types expressed similar attitudes. Michael A. Ledeen, a special adviser to the secretary of state, enthusiastically endorsed the British model. Ledeen was especially upset by the publication of Bob Woodward's 1987 book Veil, an exposé of CIA dirty tricks. Ledeen stated that "such a book ought not to have been published," adding that with an American Official Secrets Act, it would not have been.Since the 9/11 attacks, such attitudes have grown. An especially outspoken proponent is Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas. As an Army lieutenant in Iraq in 2006,In an open letter, he accused the Times of having "gravely endangered the lives of my soldiers and all other soldiers and innocent Iraqis here." Cotton asserted that as a Harvard Law School graduate and practicing attorney, he was "well-versed in the espionage laws relevant to this story and others — laws you have plainly violated." He closed with a chilling wish.There is no indication that Cotton has changed his views since entering Congress. Nor was he alone at the time in wanting to prosecute journalists for disclosing information that might undercut U.S. policy. Republican Representative Peter King of New York blasted the Times for being "treasonous," as did Republican Senator Jim Bunning of Kentucky.The United States and other Western leaders became increasingly alarmed about the surge of WikiLeaks disclosures.Their fears were realized in 2013 whena contract employee for the National Security Agency, transferred a trove of classified documents to Glenn Greenwald and Laura Poitras at The Guardian. Those documents confirmed that, among other abuses,The Department of Justice moved quickly to indict Snowden for espionage, but attempting to do the same with Greenwald and Poitras was more difficult. Greenwald especially was a prominent, if controversial, journalist, andIt seemed more than coincidental, though, that authorities in countries closely allied with the United States (especially Britain) harassed the journalists — and in one case, Greenwald's romantic partner — with lengthy, menacing interrogations when they traveled internationally.U.S. leaders have focused their efforts on apprehending and prosecuting Assange, considered a more "fringe" player. But theSimilarly, the administration asserted that it had the right to prosecute Risen, even though it chose not to take that step. Those were ominous warning signals.The government's strategy in the Assange case is especially insidious. Federal officials argue that. John Demers, the Justice Department's assistant attorney general for national security, stated that thesis explicitly. "Julian Assange is no journalist," Demers said. Assange engaged in "explicit solicitation of classified information."During the early years of his campaign, Assange had a considerable number of defenders among American progressives. Most WikiLeaks disclosures had discomfited the Bush administration, which left-wing figures loathed. But newer revelations targeted possible Obama administration misdeeds, and Assange began to lose favor with progressives.Then in 2016, he committed an apparently unpardonable sin in the eyes of many liberals, whenAssange and WikiLeaks were now anathema to most liberal journalists, and as allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. election on behalf of Donald Trump intensified, the increasingly popular, and dubious,When he was arrested in April 2019, liberal American journalists were among the biggest cheerleaders.Theirs is a dangerously misguided stance.Some of the government's arguments to support the theory that Assange is not a legitimate journalist are paper thin. One is that Assange urged Manning to provide more documents after the initial delivery of files. Yet investigative reporters from indisputably reputable news outlets routinely use methods similar to those Assange employed, including asking their sources to provide more information when investigating possible government misconduct. Another argument is that WikiLeaks does not edit leaked material, but merely releases it to the public. Other outlets have engaged in similar conduct, though, without being considered illegitimate members of the journalistic profession. BuzzFeed News, for example, published the salacious dossier on Trump that former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele compiled.Yet the government has not sought to prosecute BuzzFeed News, and most mainstream media outlets defended the publication's right to publish the material — although some criticized the actual decision. Unfortunately, many of them have taken a very different stance regarding WikiLeaks. The New York Times, The Washington Post, and other prominent mainstream publications rejected the argument that Assange was engaging in journalism.Legacy publications are less than thrilled about blogs and other online publications that have sprouted during the 21st century. The Times, Post, and other mainstream publications likely also exhibit special resentment toward Assange becausewhile those publications usually backed Washington's often blundering overseas commitments and initiatives.Whatever their motives, such journalists are being gullible tools in the government's attempt to plug leaks and stifle criticism, especially in the national security arena. Suppressing embarrassing revelations is clearly the intent of national security officials. Not only have the number of prosecutions against whistleblowers increased over the past decade, but federal officials have resorted to highly questionable tactics against pesky journalists from even established outlets, as the Rosen and Risen episodes confirm. The initiative against Assange is only the boldest and most recent.We cannot allow the government to usurp the right to decide who is or is not a "legitimate" journalist. Yet that is exactly Washington's ploy in the Assange case. If federal prosecutors prevail with that argument and eventually convict him of espionage, the implicit protections that the Pentagon Papers ruling has afforded the press will be severely diluted. Only legacy publications friendly to the national security bureaucracy could then count on government restraint — and even that expectation could become quite fragile.It is fashionable in the journalistic community to accuse Trump of "waging war on a free press." Yet most of his actions have consisted of little more than rude comments, combined with occasional harassment, such as suspending the White House credentials of adversaries in the press. But that type of petty conduct does not constitute a real threat to press freedoms. Prosecuting Julian Assange for publishing leaked classified information is such a real threat, and defenders of the First Amendment must unite to repel it.