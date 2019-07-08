© Reuters/Tyrone Siu



"I'm sad to say that not only the British but the American and most other Western governments - 'hypocrisy' should be part of the official title of how they conduct their affairs, how they deal with human rights issues at home, and then how they will use any pretext to support things like color revolutions."

The UK has been accused of brazen hypocrisy after raising concerns about the state of democracy and human rights in Hong Kong, a former British colony once ruled by unelected colonial governors.The British haven't always been so concerned about "protecting democracy" in Hong Kong, however. Before the city was handed over to China in 1997,former US diplomat Jim Jatras told RT: