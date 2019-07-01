Comment: They've already gotten what they claimed they wanted (the cancellation of an extradition bill that would have harmonized HK with Chinese judicial system), and yet they're now 'going for the jugular' by engaging in outright revolutionary violence. This is a dead giveaway that the HK protest movement is led - or has been hijacked by - rabid extremists who are anything but 'pro-democracy'. Like Maidan militants, Caracas Guarimbas, and Antifa, these useful idiots are spreading/maintaining the Globalists' 'world revolution' of ultra-liberalism (which means the freedom for them to rule as they see fit, and to hell with the wishes of the majority of ordinary people)...
The demonstrators used a metal trolley to break into the Hong Kong Legislative Council building after a standoff with riot police on Monday afternoon, smashing windows and eventually entering the building.
Police tried unsuccessfully to push back the demonstrators, but were forced to either retreat somewhere inside the council building or abandon it altogether as protesters streamed in.
Inside the chamber, demonstrators tore down portraits of the city's leader, Carrie Lam, as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping. The dissidents also scrawled political slogans across everything in sight, walls and floors included.
Some protesters tied a British colonial flag to a podium in the parliament.
Hong Kong officials have issued a 'Red Alert,' ordering all personnel to evacuate the structure, though it is not clear whether police are still in the building.