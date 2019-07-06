© Jeremy Corbyn/Twitter



Amazon UK paid only £1.7m in corporation tax in 2017

The Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has sent a barbed birthday card to Jeff Bezos to mark Amazon's 25th anniversary, wishing the company "many happy tax returns" and, its most recent annual public filing at Companies House,Turnover at its British business, which handles the packing and delivery of parcels and functions such as customer service, rose 35%, from £1.46bn to £1.98bn., says: "Dear Jeff. Happy Birthday.Many Happy Tax Returns, Jeremy."Amazon insists it operates within the UK's laws on corporation tax, which are based on profits not revenues, and that retail is a tough sector to make money in."We pay all taxes required in the UK and every country where we operate," said a spokesman for Amazon UK. "Corporation tax is based on profits, not revenues, and our profits have remained low given retail is a highly competitive, low margin business and our continued heavy investment."Robert Palmer, the executive director of Tax Justice UK, said: "People are fed up with companies like Amazon playing the system to slash their tax rate.A 2% tax on revenue from search engines, social media platforms and online marketplaces will be levied against technology firms that make more than £500m a year globally.Amazon, which has 17 warehouses in the UK and employs 27,500 workers, has also been accused of treating staff like robots and not respecting workers' rights.In May, trade unions lobbied City investors to put pressure on Amazon to improve conditions for its workers in the UK. The GMB told investors that workers at Amazon's giant warehouses worked long shifts under pressure to hit targets for items picked, causing pain and injuries. Amazon workers' allegations included lack of action on sexual harassment, unsafe working conditions and warehouse managers dismissing employees' concerns and problems."Amazon employees already receive industry-leading pay and benefits and there are no zero-hour contracts in our fulfilment centres," said Amazon. "We offer a safe, modern working environment."