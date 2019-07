© Unknown



© Zero Hedge

A new report from Bloomberg exposes how international traders canwhich allows the Maduro regime to remain in power.MS Internacional Corporation exchanges crude for gasoline and gasoline components, allowing the Maduro regime to supply heavily subsidized fuel to his faithful supporters.Bloomberg notes,Francisco Monaldi, a professor at Rice University's Baker Institute, said the emergence of new traders reminds him of those who helped the Venezuelan government survive the strike of 2002-2003. "These tiny trading houses are doing the same, helping out the regime to either get cash or gasoline or dilutents to produce crude oil," Monaldi said.Along with new trading houses,The mystery trader has been in the headlines: Ilic was accused -- and acquitted in a drug-trafficking scandal in Argentina about a 12 years ago.Venezuela's economy is mostly the energy sector. In 2014, total trade amounted to 48.1% of the country's GDP. Exports accounted for 16.7% of GDP, and crude accounted for about 95% of those exports.A decent portion of the exported oil ends up in Cuba, which in return, they provide Maduro with military supplies, military personnel, and critical intelligence, according to US officials.Venezuelan crude production fell from 3.71 million barrels per day to 741,000 as the country descends into collapse with the inflation rate of 53,798,500% between 2016 to April 2019.More than 50 nations across the world recognize Juan Guaido as the legitimate interim president.To further suppress Maduro, Trump slapped even more crippling sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry in May.Guaido's movement against Maduro has slowed since the April 30 riot. Attendance at Guaido's public rallies has dropped.Maduro, who has the full support of Russia and China, has branded Guaido an American puppet.Bloomberg notes that purchasing oil from Venezuela was almost a privilege, according to traders."We are aware of companies buying and selling Venezuelan oil despite the US sanctions," Jose Ignacio Hernandez, special prosecutor for the interim government, said in an interview in New York. "Maduro is using support he's getting from companies transacting Venezuelan oil to buy loyalty from companies and countries, including Cuba," he said.With MS Internacional and other small trading shops filling the void, PDVSA continues to trade oil despite US sanctions. This means that the Maduro regime will continue to stay in power, further angering the Trump administration.