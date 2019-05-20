© Reuters / Isaac Urrutia



Washington's war on Venezuela's economy undermines stability in the global market, the country's oil minister, Manuel Quevedo, told OPEC just days after the US placed him on a sanctions list alongside other Caracas officials.American sanctions generate" Quevedo said on Sunday in Saudi Arabia, ahead of a ministerial panel meeting of top OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers.The Venezuelan economy has been under extreme pressure as the White House continues efforts to place opposition leader Juan Guaido in power instead of democratically-elected President Nicolas Maduro. Keeping "all options" open to instigate regime change, the, which account for about 98 percent of the Bolivarian Republic's exports.Quevedo, the head of state-owned oil giant PDVSA, was sanctioned by the US Treasury Department last week along with four other officials for their ties to President Maduro. "We are intent on going after those facilitating Maduro's corruption and predation, including by sanctioning the President of PDVSA and others diverting assets that rightfully belong to the people of Venezuela," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.Amid ongoing social, economic, and political instability,In a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Alexander Novak, on Sunday, Quevedo also stressed the "importance of maintaining a respectful relationship with the Russian Federation... to maintain the stability of the oil market."