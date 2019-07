© ABDULLAH DOMA/AFP/Getty Images

Libya's Centre for Judicial Expertise (CJE) has conducted forensic investigations and identified the cause of death of several members of the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the Central Security Apparatus (CSA) after GNA militias entered Gharyan. The report concluded that LNA and CSA soldiers and officers were executed by GNA militias at Gharyan Hospital after they were captured.

A major escalation of the Libyan war has commenced. On Monday 1st July, Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Mohamed Manfour announced the beginning ofRumours abounded two weeks ago that the militias of Tripoli were beginning to show signs of buckling under the pressure from Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar's LNA.then an unexpected turn occurred:The consequences on the ground in Libya of Turkey's interference were immediate.on the 27th of June when the pro-Tripoli GNA Forces "liberated" Gharayan and forced Haftar's LNA army to retreat from the town.Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA), said on Sunday (30th June) its air force destroyed a Turkish drone parked at Mitiga International Airport.Haftar's LNA said in a statement on Facebook.it said.Earlier on Sunday,and warned that theOn Tuesday Haftar's LNA released them in the oil town of Ajdabiya.So it goes on, meanwhile allegations of war crimes have emerged.According to this very in-depth report The media infer it was Haftar's LNA that was responsible. No evidence, certainly not comparable to that produced regarding the killings of Haftar's men in Gharyan, has been made public so far.One thing is certain:The current UN embrace of the unelected Serraj, the GNA, and Muslim Brotherhood has not moved Libya any closer to a solution to its years of unrest after the 2011 US-led attack.In conclusion this civil war is on track to escalate unless there is a new UN, US and EU (West) policy towards Libya, essentially abandoning their selection of Serraj and the GNA/PC.A better solution is for a consensus choice to be chosen by polling only Libyans, not selected, as has been the case in the last eight years, by Western diplomats and Western bureaucrats.Einstein famously once said that insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.The U.N., US, UK and EU must wake up to this truth.