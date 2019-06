© AFP / Dmitry Serebryakov



Moscow is not going to ask Washington to remove sanctions on Russia, but if the US finally decides to do it, Russia will respond in kind, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on the sidelines of the G20 summit.Speaking to the media on Saturday, the Russian leader said he has no idea about the future of US sanctions, and that it's up to the American side how to build relations with Moscow.Putin met his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan. While Russian-American relations are currently in a poor state, US entities are still willing to deal with Russia and are interested in developing trade and economic ties, according to the Russian president.Trump casually described the meeting with Putin as "excellent," and they had a "great" and "tremendous" discussion. He also said Russia and the US could trade much more than they currently do.In May, the US president vowed "to do a lot of trade with Russia," after he had a lengthy phone conversation with Putin.However, sanctions have not stopped Russia-US trade turnover from growing. The volume of trade between the two countries has been on the rise over the past two years, and it stood at $25 billion in 2018.